Notorious drug peddler held under PSA

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: District Police Jammu on Saturday arrested a notorious drug peddler under the Public Safety Act. The drug peddler named Masoom Ali, son of Abdullah Ali, resident of Waliyabad, Sidhra was involved in a number of FIRs under the NDPS Act across District Jammu. In relation to this, the PSA warrant was executed by a team led by SI Zaheer Mushtaq, Incharge Police Post Sidhra.
