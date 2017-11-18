Notorious criminal nabbed with heroin in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Saturday arrested one notorious criminal/ heroin (Chitta) supplier and recovered 11 grams heroin (Chitta) from his poseesion.

According to a report, a surprise Naka was laid by Police Party of Police Station Satwari at Foobara Chowk near Technical Airport Satwari Jammu and during checking apprehended one person coming from Gadigarh. On questioning, the person disclosed his name as Surinder Singh alias Shantu, son of Ranjeet Singh, resident of Gadigarh and during his search 11 grams heroin (Chitta) was recovered from his possession. “He is one of the main supplier of Heroin (Chitta) in Chatha and Gadigarh areas”, police handout mentioned. A case vide FIR No. 228/2017 under Section 8, 21 and 22 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Satwari against the accused person.

The arrest was made by Inspector Manjeet Singh SHO Police Station Satwari under the supervision of Dy. SP Rafiq Manhas SDPO City South and SP City South Sandeep Choudhary.