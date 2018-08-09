Notorious criminal, drug peddler detained under PSA

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: A notorious criminal and drug peddler was detained under PSA at Samba on Thursday.

He has been identified as Shiv Raj Singh (26) son of Isher Singh resident of Gurha Slathia Samba.

In order to curtail the activities of hardcore criminal who is involved in number of criminal activities and is a great threat to the life and liberty of the people of Samba District particularly Vijaypur town, a special team of Police Station Vijaypur under the overall supervision of Dr. Koshal Kumar Sharma, SSP Samba and under close supervision of Baljeet Singh, SDPO Vijaypurand Inspr. Rajinder Sharma, SHO Police Station Vijaypur was constituted and the arrest of the said accused person was affected. Influential and hardcore criminal, the subject is also a notorious drug peddler and involved in a number of drug smuggling cases.

Accordingly, in order to put an end to his prejudicial criminal activities, District Police Samba compiled all the police record of said Shiv Raj Singh alias Raju prepared his dossier and got issued his warrant under Public Safety Act from Sushma Chauhan, IAS Deputy Commissioner, Samba vide her office order No. 03/PSA of 2018 dated August 6, 2018 to prevent him from indulging in prejudicial criminal activities and lodged the said detune in Sub-Jail Hiranagar on August 9, 2018 after execution of warrant under PSA issued against him. With the arrest of said hardcore criminal/drug peddler the people of the area had a sigh of relief.