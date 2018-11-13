Notification for Phase-8 of Panchayat polls issued

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: The Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra on Monday issued the notification for conduct of the eighth phase of Panchayati Polls-2018 to elect Sarpanchs and Panchs.

The notification has been issued for Block Hyhama and Kupwara in District Kupwara, Hajin and Nadihal in District Bandipora, Narwah and Boniyar in Baramulla District, Srinagar and Qamarwari in Srinagar District, B. K Pora and Narbal in Budgam District, Achgooze and Pampore in Pulwama District, Imamsahib in district Shopian and Qaimoh in Kulgam District of Kashmir Division.

In Jammu Division, the Panchayati elections will be held in the eighth Phase in Block Pouni, Reasi, Panthal and Katra in Reasi District, Barnoti, Mahanpur and Dhar Mahanpur in Kathua District, Rmagarh, Ghagwal and Rajpura in Samba District, R. S Pura, Miran Sahib, Dansal, Nagrota excluding Halqa Panchayat Marh, Satwari and Mandal Phallian in Jammu District and Kalakote and Moughla in Rajouri District.

According to the notification, the last date for making nominations is November 19, 2018 (Monday), the date for the scrutiny of nominations is November 20, 2018 (Tuesday), the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 22, 2018 (Thursday), the date on which a poll, if necessary, shall be held on 8th December, 2018 (Saturday) from 8.00 AM to 2.00 PM, the date of counting is 8th December, 2018 (Saturday) unless notified otherwise, and the date before which the election shall be completed on 17 December, 2018 (Monday).