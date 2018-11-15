Notification for final phase of Panchayat polls issued

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: The Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra on Wednesday issued the notification for conduct of the final phase of Panchayati Polls-2018 to elect Sarpanchs and Panchs.

The notification has been issued for Block Natnussa, Drugmulla and Magam in District Kupwara, Banakoot in District Bandipora, Tujjar Sharief, Hardaboora and Tangmarg in Baramulla District, Wakura in Ganderbal District, Chadoora and Pakherpora in Budgam District, Kakapora and Awantipora in Pulwama District, Zainpora in District Shopian, Kulgam in Kulgam District and Pahalgam in Anantnag District of Kashmir Division.

According to the notification, the last date for making nominations is November 22, 2018 (Thursday), the date for the scrutiny of nominations is November 24, 2018 (Saturday), the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26, 2018 (Monday), the date on which a poll, if necessary, shall be held is December 11, 2018 (Tuesday) from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, the date of counting is December 11, 2018 (Tuesday) unless notified otherwise, and the date before which the election shall be completed is December 17, 2018 (Monday).