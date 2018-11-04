Notification for fifth phase of Panchayat polls issued

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra on Saturday issued notification for the conduct of the fifth phase of Panchayat Polls-2018 to elect Sarpanchs and Panchs.

The notification has been issued for Block Langate, Wavoora and Sogam in District Kupwara, Aloosa in District Bandipora, Zaingeer, Sherabad Khore and Lalpora in Baramulla District, Sherpathri in District Ganderbal, Khag and S K Pora in Budgam District, Litter and Tral in District Pulwama, K-Ullar and Ramnagri in District Shopian, Frisal and Behibagh in Kulgam District and K Pora and D Pora in District Anantnag of Kashmir Division.

In Jammu Division, the Panchayat elections will be held in the fifth Phase in Block Assar, Marmat and Khellani in Doda District, Batote and Rajgarh in Ramban District, Majalta, Khoon, Kulwanta and Parlidhar in Udhampur District, Arnas and Bhamag in Reasi District, Akhnoor, Maira Mandrian, Chowki Choura and Mathwar in Jammu District, Nowshera, Seri and Sunderbani in

Rajouri District and Lassana in Poonch District.

According to the notification, the last date for making nominations is November 10, 2018 (Saturday), the date for the scrutiny of nominations is November 12 (Monday), the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 14 (Wednesday), the date on which a poll, if necessary, shall be held on November 29 (Thursday) from 8.00 AM to 2.00 PM, the date of counting is November 29 (Thursday) unless notified otherwise, and the date before which the election shall be completed is 17 December (Monday).