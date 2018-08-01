Notices to Centre, State on conservation of Mansar, Surinsar lakes

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of State High Court comprising Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta on Tuesday issued notices to Union Ministry of Tourism and State through Principal Secretary to Tourism Department, Secretary of Tourism, Directorate of Tourism, Jammu and Chief Executive Officer Surinsar-Mansar Development Authority (SMDA) returnable within three weeks in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Sawan Nayyar highlighting the issue regarding failure of State to protect and conserve the Mansar-Surinsar lakes.

After hearing Advocate Sumit Nayyar for the PIL, the DB observed that two issues have been highlighted in the present petition regarding conservation of aforesaid lakes which are also considered significant with regard to their relevance on religious aspect. “The first pertaining to the failure on the part of the State to protect the Mansar and Surinsar lakes from pollution and the second issue raised is with regard to discrimination being meted out to the areas of Surinsar and Mansar from tourist point of view by the Government. Insofar as the second issue is concerned, this Court cannot enter in that aspect of the matter which is squarely within the domain of the executive. How a particular area has to be developed and how much funding is to be allocated for attaining the desired result is not a matter for this Court to decide”, the court observed adding that keeping in view the averments made in the petition, we feel that some intervention may be required to ensure that the lakes are protected from the pollution.