Nothing seems right

Dear Editor,
After going through the daily newspapers and watching news on television, one feels depressed. Regular features like lynching, murders, rapes, protests, embezzlement, scams, cheating, thefts, corruption, robberies, snatching, drug trade, sexual harassments, road rage, suicides, fake medicines, terrorism/Naxal killings, stone-pelting, smuggling, adulteration, political blame-game, unemployment, paper leaks, pollution, natural disasters, exploitation by Babas form bulk of the news. No solution is in sight. Some superpower is required to intervene and uproot these ills plaguing our society.
Jagdish Singh Jassal,
Patiala.
