Dear Editor,

Really Swapna Barman is a fresh role model for every who is struggling for his career. Despite being not fit physically, and having abnormal feet, she scripted history to prove, ‘nothing is impossible in the world’,if you have a strong will to achieve something. I extend my deepest congratulations to her to make our country proud. Becoming first Indian gold medalist, she broke a long medal drought in heptathlon. I wish her to get success in every step of her life. Blessings and love of Indians are always with her.e.

Mohd Faheem

Jammu