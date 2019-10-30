Notebooks, stationery distributed among students

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Chairman, Himalayan Social Upliftment and Skill Development Foundation Rajouri Arif Qureshil along with Vice Chairman Raguvir Singh of the NGO distributed notebooks and stationery items to nearly 30 students of Narinakten Rajouri.

Addressing the students Chairman advised students to excel in studies and extra-curricular activities.

“With right spirit they can adopt a career of their choice which could give them work satisfaction.

Himalayan Social Upliftment and Skill Development Foundation Rajouri will continue to support under privileged students in their educational endeavors,” the Chairman added.