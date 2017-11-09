Note ban a decisive battle against black money: PM

Agency

NEW DELHI: Demoneti-sation was a “decisive battle” 125 crore Indians fought against black money and won, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday even as the BJP celebrated the first anniversary of the exercise as ‘anti-black money day’ and the Opposition observed a ‘Black Day’.

Modi also said he “bows” to the people of India for supporting the measures taken by the government against corruption and black money.

In a series of tweets on the first anniversary of note ban, Modi also posted short films on his twitter handle to showcase the benefits it brought.

He said the move formalised the Indian economy and ensured better jobs for the poor, while cleansing the financial system. The Prime Minister also asked people to participate in a survey that is available on the Narendra Modi app to send him feedback on how they feel about the government’s efforts “to uproot corruption and black money.”

While the BJP is observing the day as ‘anti-black money day’, the Opposition is holding protests in several parts of the country against demonetisation.