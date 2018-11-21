NOTA of no use?

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

The Right to Reject was first proposed by the Law Commission in its 170th Report in 1999 as a part of ‘Alternative Method of Election’. It also suggested that the contesting should be declared elected only if they have obtained 50+1 of all the valid votes. Since NOTA was introduced in Lok Sabha elections and more than 5 rounds of legislative elections took place but NOTA served of no use.

The sole aim of NOTA must be to encourage dissent among the electors against the political parties decision on selection of its candidate and the party agendas and affirmations.

The SC in PUCL v/s UOI 2013, has held that ‘a provision of negative voting would be in interest of promoting democracy as it would send clear signals to political parties and their candidates what the electorate thinks about them’ and directed the ECI to provide option of NOTA in all EVMs.

NOTA represents the discontent of the voter but the selection of the same ruins his brio in democratic process. ECI must manifest NOTA votes as negative votes and must show its impact on the candidates of every political parties as the voter was not pleased by the selected candidate or by the party as whole.

This reform will bring the change in sectional politics by political parties and also this will help the political parties to frame a comprehensive manifesto which results in development as well as redressal of every

section of society and to avoid the conflict of regionalism.

Nippun Gupta,

Via-e-mail.