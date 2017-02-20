Not yet disappointed with PM: Ramdev

Bhopal:- Yoga guru Ramdev today said he was not yet disillusioned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has two more years to work on the issues he had promised to resolve during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

He ruled out the possibility of forming a new political outfit.

“Everything in the world is based on faith and trust.

The action against black money has been taken in the country and the government needs to adopt an effective mechanism to repatriate the black money stashed in other countries. It is peoples’ money,” Ramdev told reporters.

He was in Bhopal en route to Alirajpur where he will take part in ongoing “Namami Devi Narmade -Sewa Yatra” campaign to spread awareness about conservation of the river.

“I am not yet disillusioned with the prime minister.

Modi enjoys a track record of keeping promises. About three years of his government have been completed and two more years are remaining. The post of Prime Minister is very powerful and he can fulfil huge expectations of the people in two years,” he said responding to a query.

However, Ramdev also said he was “impartial and neutral” and he would even welcome the Congress if it seeks help in any work concerning the national interests.

The seer recalled how Modi, then the prime ministerial candidate of the BJP, had promised him to change the system and eradicate corruption and black money.

“There was a political crisis and a widespread scepticism prevailing in the country during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. In such a situation, Modi had said he was agreed with the issues raised by me and promised to change the system, fight against corruption and eliminate black money. I believed in him and supported him in the polls,” he added.

Ramdev, however, refused to comment about the outcome of the ongoing Assembly polls, especially in high-stake Uttar Pradesh.

“I am impartial and neutral. I am neither in favour of anyone nor in opposition,” he said.

PTI