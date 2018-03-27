Not sure if I’ll have courage to act in front of Dharmendra: Abhay

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: Actor Abhay Deol says he would love to work with his family members but is not sure if he could act perfectly in front of his uncle, veteran actor Dharmendra.

Abhay says he is very choosy about the films he does and if a subject comes along which requires him with his brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and uncle Dharmendra, he would read the script even more diligently.

“I would love to work with my family. It’s just that you know how picky I am with my own work,” he said.

“Tomorrow, if you’re going to come to me with a subject where you want me and my family together in it, I’ll be going through the scripts even more diligently because I would want it to be that much perfect,” he told reporters.

The actor said he will team up with his family when the “right script comes along”, but there is a catch.

“My one thing is, I wouldn’t know how to be anybody else other than who I am in front of my brothers and ‘taya’ (Dharmendra). It’s so difficult for me to imagine acting like someone else (in front of them). If I have to be rude to taya, I don’t even know if I’ll have the courage to perform in front of him. That’s my own personal fear,” he said.

The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of his next film “Nanu Ki Jaanu”, a horror-comedy directed by Faraz Haider and co-starring Patralekha.

The film is scheduled to release on April 20. (PTI)