Not petty politics but only collective effort can help bring change: Pawan

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: BJP leader Pawan Gupta has said that a Special Task Force was formed by the Central Govt in the year 2010 and Rs 15 crores was given to construct a Solid waste treatment plant at Udhampur . Unfortunately, the State Govt was not able to utilize any of those funds and later on those funds were surrendered in the year 2014 . He emphasised on the fact that the practice of disposing the solid waste near Tawi started in the year 2012.

He also said that during his own tenure he ensured that the people of Udhampur don’t suffer from the same ill faith and by his sheer efforts he was able to get a cabinet approval for sanction of land for the solid waste treatment project.

He also informed the media that the plant will be constructed in an area of approximately 97 Kanals on the outskirts of Udhampur border and departments such as forest and pollution control board have given the project a go ahead. Pawan Gupta highlighted the fact that the Commissioner Secretary of Urban and Housing development has also paid a visit to the site and has given assurance that the project will be expedited in order to tackle the problems faced by the residents of udhampur.

He said that this plant may take a few years to construct, so to provide an interim relief to the residents of Udhampur, a mini solid waste management plant near Gandala with an approximate cost of Rs 60 lakh has been constructed by the efforts of DC , the president and the vice president municipal corporation.