Not only PoJK, Gilgit also part of India: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said here that not only Pak occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), but also Gilgit-Baltistan is a part of India.

Speaking as Chief Guest at a seminar organised by Seema Jagran Manch, Dr Jitendra Singh called for redrawing India’s map showing not only PoJK as its territory, but also Gilgit-Baltistan.

RSS Sah Sarkaryavah Dr Krishan Gopal was the “Mukhya Vakta” (Keynote speaker), while former MP Tarun Vijay was the special guest.

“Seema Sangosh”, a publication of Seema Jagran Manch was also released on the occasion.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, it is high time for us to lay down our agenda and our narrative to confront our adversaries. He said, he would want that the votaries of opposite ideology should be brought on the same platform, so that they could be confronted and debated with reasons and facts.

Lauding Prime Minister Narenda Modi for having changed the perception about India’s fight against terrorism, Dr Jitendra Singh referred to Balakot airstrike and earlier surgical strike, which had demonstrated India’s capacity to crush terrorism at its fountain-head.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, it’s a matter of research to study the mindset of such leaders and activists who curse the same Army and Paramilitary forces which offer them personal security against possible assault and attack. Is it reasonable to spend huge resources on protection of those who are enemies of the nation, he asked.

Dr Krishan Gopal, in his address, gave a blueprint of how to ensure that local residents of the border areas, who are the first line of defence, stay intact and safe. The onus of this, he said, lies on those living in the cities, everyone of whom must visit the border.

Krishna Gopal called upon all citizens to visit the border areas and provide their services. The government cannot do it alone, he said. He lauded Dr Jitendra Singh for having pursued with the government the task of construction of bunkers and Seema Bhawans along the borders and providing compensation including the livestock insurance.

Dr Krishan Gopal reiterated the resolve of the RSS to create a strong bond with the bordering regions of the country. He said, 11,000 villages situated along the Indian border are places of pilgrimages for us and therefore, it is the duty of all of us to protect and serve these people.