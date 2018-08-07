Not only on special days

Share Share 0 Share 0

Despite tremendous development in science and technology, the whole world is moving in the wilderness without significant inner progress in fundamental, deeper aspects of life. Amid this spiritual crisis, rapid erosion of ethics and values and prevailing religious divisionism, the secular agenda of yoga – with its comprehensive package for physiological, psychological and spiritual development – can indeed offer a unique alternative for humanity.

That is why, by assigning a special day for yoga, International Yoga Day, the United Nations had opened up a great opportunity for everyone to know the psycho-physical concept of yoga and its well-planned, systematic practice.

Although yoga is an ancient practice, in the recent past, Swami Vivekananda put forth the concept and practice of yoga in scientific terms, mostly as a working hypothesis.With the growth of science, we are able to better understand physics and physiology. For instance in 1898, Vivekananda explained that body-mass and mind are two facets of the same life-force called Prana. Scientists challenged the view, as matter and energy used to be held as separate entities. Swamiji predicted that science would soon discover the equation. And in 1905 came Albert Einstein’s epoch making equation. Today yoga concepts can be spread in a more scientific way.

Swamiji discovered that every ethical system has a common error in that it does not teach us how to control inner nature to resist committing evil under instinctive compulsion. Yoga teaches the way to overcome baser instincts and emotions in the way suited to each according to individual nature.

Paramhansa Yogananda spent most of his life in America to present the science of yoga, not as a theoretical concept, but as a way of divine life with right action,based on right meditation. He did not discard health and healing aspects, but the dominant theme was spirituality.

Sri Aurobindo did great research work on various forms of yoga, elaborated in his Synthesis Of Yoga. But he held Hatha Yoga to be the bare optional preliminary to yoga proper.He treated all life as yoga in grand unison with the cosmos.

In the USA and UK, there has been a tremendous surge in the use of various yogic practices for concentration, visualisation, affirmation at an alpha level and eliciting psychic potentials. Short and long packages on the same are in great demand as people are deriving benefits from such practices.

With this backdrop,our own propagation of yoga for health and healing is falling short of expectations. More and more research has to be done on subtle aphorisms of yoga by Maharshi Patanjali and the Gita concepts using this opportunity and

