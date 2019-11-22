Not interested in politics over water issue: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he is not interested in politics over the water issue, days after a Bureau of Indian Standards report stated that the city’s water failed quality test.
Talking to reporters here, the chief minister said that his government’s priority is to provide clean water to the people of Delhi, he said. (PTI)
