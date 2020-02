Not even a single ball on day-2 of Ranji QF

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: The second day’s play in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir was called off without a ball being bowled because of wet ground conditions at GGM Science College Hostel Ground, here today.

Despite the sun shining brightly in the post lunch session, water seepage under the covers after last night’s downpour left wet patches near the run-up area at one end.

The on-field umpires conducted as many as five inspections before eventually calling off the day’s proceedings.

Karnataka were wobbling at 14 for two at stumps after only six overs were possible due to bad light on the opening day yesterday.

Play started after tea and only six overs were possible on the opening day during which Karnataka struggled against Jammu & Kashmir new ball pair of Aquib Nabi (1/6) and Mujtaba Yousuf (1/5).

Karnataka lost both their openers — Ravikumar Samarth (5) and Devdutt Padikkal (2).

At the close of play, skipper Karun Nair was batting on four in the company of Krishnamurthy Siddharth, who is yet to open his account.

It is pertinent to mention here that there are still three days left in the match as it is a 5-day game at the knockout stage, rather than 4-dayers at the group stage.