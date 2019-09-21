Not BJP but Congress abused people’s mandate: Suri

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Coming down heavily on Congress for accusing Union Government of abusing mandate, BJP leader Raman Suri on Friday said that actually it was Congress that had been brazenly abusing mandate since Independence by exploiting sentiments of poor and dividing people on basis of region and religion besides looting money on name of development. This was also established by statement of former Prime Minister, Rajeev Gandhi who, on record, had said that only 15 paise reach poor, he said.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Suri said that it was Congress that gave slogan of ending poverty but till date nothing happened in this regard. “It was during Congress regimes that scams worth billions were unearthed and that is called brazed misuse of power or mandate. It was during Congress regime that numerous lives were lost in communal riots which justify that Congress abused mandate and didn’t let people coexist by dividing them on basis of caste, creed, region or religion,” he said.

Suri added that it was during Congress regime that no scheme benefitted poor and money meant for development never reached deserving quarters. “Those talking of slowed down economy today are well aware of the fact that earlier markets, flooded with black money, were running the economy, which is not the case now. Ever since black money has been checked, economy in India has started taking corrective measures,” he said.

Suri advised Congress to stop rhetoric and witness country progressing by leaps and bounds.