Not a single patriotic Mantri turned up to pay tributes to martyred soldier

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday morning rushed to Srinagar soon after learning about the fire incident at Khanqah i- Mou’la shrine.

Pressing circumstances forced her to cancel all her prior engagements.

On the other hand, none of the State cabinet or other junior minister present in Jammu, found enough time from their busy schedule to join the funeral procession of brave son of the soil, who attained martyrdom two days ago in Manipur.

Barring BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and his younger brother, none of the State minister deemed it fit to attend the cremation ceremony.

National Conference Provincial President and MLA Nagrota Devender Singh Rana, who was present on the occasion lambasted the Jammu and Kashmir Government for showing disrespect to Martyr Sohanlal Bhagat by not deputing any minister to attend his funeral.

“The brave-heart, son of soil, hailing from Sarah Pargalta, Bajalta in Nagrota Assembly Constituency, , who attained martyrdom in Manipur, deserved heroic send-off for his bravery but the insensitive Jammu and Kashmir government chose otherwise”, Rana said after attending the last rites of the martyr at his ancestral village.

The MLA Nagrota drew contrast to the martyrdom of Assam Rifles jawan Sohanlal Bhagat with his fellow jawan Inder Singh, who too attained martyrdom along with him when a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on November 13 at Chandel town in Manipur’s Chandel district, and said the latter was given state funeral by the Himachal Pradesh Government at Mandi. “This is how the martyrs are respected”, he added.

Rana, who along with the relatives and villagers of the martyr Sohan Lal Bhagat, were present when the army escorted his mortal remains to his village last night at 10 PM, expressed anguish that the State Government did not show the minimum courtesy of ensuring the local police presence/escort when the martyr was brought home.

Describing martyrs as pride of the nation, who sacrifice their today for our better tomorrow, Rana condemned the callous attitude of the coalition dispensation in treating the martyrs nonchalantly. He said that martyrs represent the armed forces as well as the governments in the state and the Centre.

Saying that no amount of money can compensate the irreparable human loss, the MLA Nagrota sought immediate ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs to the next of kin of martyr Sohan Lal Bhagat, a residential plot and job to one of his family members, as his wife is already working in the J&K Armed Police. He said this is the least the State can do for its brave-heart, hoping that necessary orders will be issues in this regard at the earliest.