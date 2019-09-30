Northern Command celebrates World Heart Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: World Heart Day was celebrated by Army’s Northern Command Headquarters today at Command Hospital, Udhampur. The event was attended by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command and Mrs Kalpana Singh Dhatt, Regional President AWWA.

The event included Army doctors bringing out all facts of Cardiovascular disease by means of lectures as well as an innovative role play skit. It aimed to educate all ranks and their families on preventive care and benefits of a healthy heart. Apart from genetic factors, unhealthy life style is a major contributor towards high incidents of heart disease. This includes unhealthy food habits, lack of physical activity, obesity, metabolic syndrome, tobacco consumption and high stress levels in day to day life.

The event “Dil Se” was organised to raise awareness and encourage all ranks and their families to make small life style changes so as to reduce the risk of heart disease and enjoy a healthy, happy and quality life.