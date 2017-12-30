Northern Army commander meets Guv

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A top Army commander on Friday met Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra here and discussed the situation along the borders with him in the wake of repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Devraj Anbu met the governor at Raj Bhavan this evening and they discussed the obtaining situation along the International Border (IB), Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the state, an official spokesman said.

The meeting came at a time when tension has risen along the LoC in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch following repeated ceasefire violations by Paksitan which left an Army major and three personnel dead and another injured on December 23.

Indian Army also killed three Pakistani troops and injured another in retaliatory action at Rukh Chakri sector in Rawlakot on December 25. Though the LoC in the twin districts remained peaceful today, intermittent skirmishes between the two armies over the past week have sparked panic among the border residents.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a total of 881 ceasefire violations this year, highest in last seven years, along the LoC and the IB, resulting in the death of 34 people.

According to officials, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir 771 times till December 10, and 110 times along the IB till November-end.

The truce between India and Pakistan along the IB, LOC and the Actual Ground Position Line in Jammu and Kashmir came into force in November 2003.

India shares a 3,323-km-long border with Pakistan of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the LoC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2016, there were 449 incidents of ceasefire violations in which 13 civilians and 13 government forces personnel were killed and 83 civilians and 99 security personnel injured.

In 2014, there were 583 incidents of ceasefire violation in which 14 civilians and three security personnel were killed and 101 civilians and 28 security personnel injured.

In 2015, the number of ceasefire violations was 405, 347 in 2013, 114 in 2012, 62 in 2011 and 70 in 2010.