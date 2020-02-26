Northeast youth excelling in every field across India: Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

GUWAHATI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday that one of the heartening observations in last few years is that youth from Northeast are seen excelling in every field of activity across India.

While interacting with a series of delegations, mostly youth, on second day of his visit to Assam, Dr Jitendra Singh said that there was a time when youth from North Eastern States were hardly visible in other parts of the country, which sometimes also led to lack of inter-personal bonding with their peers. The scene, however, today is that you can find youth from Northeast occupying important and vital positions in every profession, whether you go to the metro cities like Bengaluru in South, Mumbai in West or New Delhi in North, he said.

In Hotel and Hospitality sectors, Dr Jitendra Singh said, of late, young boys and girls from Northeast are even getting preference over their counterparts from other regions, mainly because of their merit, poise and courteous behaviour. Similarly, he said, in Airline sector also, we find North Eastern crew members in different aircrafts flying across different parts of the country. Dr Jitendra Singh said that there is huge progress from earlier years when people from Northeast were found in other parts of country mostly engaged in athletics, sports, academia or journalism. This is also a reflection of simultaneous upsurge in the aspirational level of youth from this region, he said.

Meanwhile, one of the delegations briefed the Minister about the centenary celebrations in 2018 of India’s first Football Captain, Talimeren Ao, who hailed from Assam. They also submitted a plan for Annual Football Tournament in the memory of the illustrious son of Northeast to the Minister.