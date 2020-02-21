Northeast witnessed incredible development in 5 years: Amit Shah

NE high on priority: Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

ITANAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that entire North East including peripheral-most State of Arunachal Pradesh witnessed incredible development in last five years, which had not been seen in the earlier several decades. He said that it was because of focus given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and continuous endeavours by BJP Government.

Amit Shah was, as chief guest, addressing the programme to celebrate the 34th Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh. Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr Jitendra Singh was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig (Retd) B D Mishra, Chief Minister Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu and MoS Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, who is also an MP from Arunachal Pradesh, were also present on the occasion.

Amit Shah categorically brushed aside all speculations and said there was no move by Government to remove Article 371 and assured that Article 371 will continue. Home Minister further said, earlier there used to be incidents of violence and blockades but all this is now gone and we have development projects everywhere. He said, on directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fortnightly visits of Union Ministers were arranged to North East and Prime Minister Modi had himself visited North East more than thirty times.

Referring to statistical figures, Amit Shah mentioned how the budget for North East including budget for the ministry of DoNER has been increased manifold during Modi Government. He also referred to the State’s first-ever Airport coming up at Itanagar and work on railway track.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that all this development was possible because Northeast is high on priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP government. It is evident from the fact that while Narendra Modi as Prime Minister has personally visited each state of Northeast multiple times, Home Minister Amit Shah has been regularly visiting different States and resolving several long pending issues, he added.