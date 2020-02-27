Northeast Delhi violence: Death toll reaches 34

New Delhi: Seven more fatalities have been recorded at three hospitals, taking the total death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law to 34 on Thursday, according to senior officials.

Till Wednesday night, the total count of casualties had stood at 27, 25 of those at GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

“Five more deaths recorded at GTB Hospital, and one more death at LNJP Hospital. One fatality was reported at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital on Thursday, taking the total death toll to 34,” a senior official of the Delhi Health Department told PTI.

One person was declared brought dead by doctors, while another had died during treatment at the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday.

Over 50 patients have been provided treatment at the LNJP Hospital since the violence broke out on Sunday in various parts of northeast Delhi, officials at the hospital said.

More than 200 people have been injured in the violence that raged in the areas over the last few days. (PTI)