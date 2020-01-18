North Zone Conference of Media Units of MIB concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The North Zone Conference of the media units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India concluded on Saturday with the main focus remaining on the adoption of an integrated and coordinated approach by both the MIB media units and State Information Department for the dissemination of information about government schemes and programmes.

In his address, Joint Secretary (P&A), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Vikram Sahay emphasized on bridging the gap if any between the MIB media units and the state information department so as to work in close coordination with each other for the dissemination of information of government schemes and programmes ranging from education to health or others for the welfare of the common masses.

Kuldeep Singh Dhatwalia, Principal Director General, Press information Bureau impressed upon the officers to have an objective assessment of all the schemes from the field so that corrective measures could be taken by the government to improve theses schemes further.

Dr. Sehrish Asgar, Director, Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), said that the State Information Department, J&K works in close coordination with MIB media units and this synergy is helping us to disseminate information about GoI schemes to the grass root level.

During the conference today, there was also an important session on RNI circulation and verification by DG, RNI, Manish Desai. He also mentioned that the digitization of the process for RNI registration is also under process.

During the two days of the conference, over 60 officials who are in charge of publicity activities in the North Zone participated. In addition to this, the Indian Information Service officers and representatives from Press Information Bureaus, Regional Outreach Bureaus, All India Radio Units, Doordarshan Units and State information Departments of the UT of J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi also participated.