North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectiles’: Yonhap

Seoul: North Korea fired two “unidentified projectiles” Saturday into the sea, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing the country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff — the latest in a series of such launches by Pyongyang.
The South Korean military said the projectiles were fired from near the northeastern city of Hamhung into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.
“The military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to Yonhap. (Agency)
