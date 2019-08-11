Normalcy returning to Jammu region, Kargil; Kashmir peaceful

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Life was gradually returning to normal in Jammu region on Saturday, where prohibitory orders were lifted in five districts and curfew was relaxed in two others, while the situation remained peaceful in Kashmir Valley with increased traffic movement after some restrictions were eased, according to officials.

The Kargil region also witnessed heavy rush in markets and other business establishments as people enthusiastically shopped for Eid-ul-Azha. Banks, colleges and schools were also functioning normally, they said.

All schools and colleges reopened in the five districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Reasi and government offices witnessed an increase in attendance, the officials said, adding that curfew was also eased in Doda and Kishtwar districts.

A senior official said the situation was returning to normalcy and there had been no reports of any untoward incident in the Jammu region since August 5, when restrictions were imposed in the wake of abrogation of provisions of Article 370 that gives special status to the State.

“All kinds of restrictions have been withdrawn in these (five) districts and all educational institutions have reopened today,” the senior official said.

The officials said that in Kashmir, after the restrictions were eased, there was an increase in traffic on roads and some shops also opened in few areas. Street vendors returned to the roads of Srinagar and people were seen purchasing fruits and other items from them.

All marketplaces and shops have reopened and normal movement of traffic has resumed in these districts, particularly Jammu city, bringing relief to the people.

The officials said restrictions continued in Poonch, Rajouri and Ramban districts.

Administrations of 10 districts in Jammu region had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC on August 5.

Kishtwar District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana said the curfew was relaxed in a phased manner in different parts of the town uptill 7 pm.

“The curfew was first relaxed area-wise from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm to 5 pm and was extended till 2 pm and 7 pm,” Rana said.

The officials said that curfew was relaxed in Bhadarwah town and it’s adjoining areas in Doda district in a phased manner.

In Kargil, the three-day-long strike and protests against revoking of provisions of Article 370 were called off by Joint Action Committee (JAC).

Government and private offices were functioning normally and public transport and private vehicles were also seen plying on the highways and city roads, officials said.

Life returns to normal in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Kargil Deputy Commissioner Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary in a statement said that all arrangements are in place to ensure that the people’s requirements for ration, medicines and other essentials are met fully.

Notwithstanding the restrictions, Kashmiris were returning to the Valley from other parts of the party and abroad for Eid celebrations.

Desperate to make their way home, hundreds of migrant labourers also continued to arrive at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from Kashmir region, with many complaining that they were not paid fully by their employers and overcharged by private transporters.

Over 60,000 labourers and tourists have arrived in Jammu, Udhampur, Katra and Pathankot from the valley since August 5.

Over 50,000 labourers have travelled on trains to their respective states so far and Jammu and Udhampur railway stations are packed with people looking to make their way home, the official said.

Waiting for a special train to Bihar’s Darbhanga, Ramesh Kumar, who arrived here on Friday from Ganderbal area of Kashmir with a group of 40 people, claimed that they had not eaten for two days and had little money to leave the Valley as the owner of a ice-cream production unit, where they worked, failed to pay their dues in view of the prevailing situation.

“We managed to get some paltry amount and left the Valley. Private transport operators charged Rs 2,000 per persons in a Tata Sumo. They are fleecing people,” he said.

Another person, from Kolkata, who has been working as a goldsmith in Srinagar city for a decade, said he had to pay Rs 2,500 per person to ferry his family of six to Jammu from Kashmir.

Another labourer, Zafarullah, who hails from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, said his employer paid him just one-week wage, despite having worked for one month.

“This has happened for the first time. I was compelled to borrow money and left as soon as I could,” he said.

Chief PRO of Northern Railways Deepak Kumar told PTI, “The railways pressed into services special trains and additional coaches to ferry them to their respective state. Also additional coaches have been attached to all trains.”

“All arrangements for shelter, food and water has been made,” he said.