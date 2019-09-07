None can stop pilgrimage to Sharda Tirth: Jugal

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Member Parliament, Jugal Kishore Sharma said that after the abrogation of Article 370, the time has come to press for commencement of pilgrimage to the world-famous Sharda Tirth, which at present is under the illegal occupation of Pakistan.

Speaking at a function at Sanjeevni Sharda Kendra in connection with Sharda Ashtami, the Member Parliament said that Sharda represents the highest pinnacle of cultural essence of Indian ethos, which made India the Vishva Guru (world teacher) in past. He further said that the political situation has been changed after abrogation of Article 370. It is now natural that the pilgrimage to Sharda temple will start again, he said. Jugal promised that the government will now definitely look into the preservation and protection of temple and shrines in the Valley.

Commissioner Relief and Rehabilitation, T K Bhat highlighted various steps being taken by the Relief Department for mitigating hardships faced by the displaced community. He praised the role of Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra in promoting cultural heritage of Kashmiri Hindus, which essentially espouse the noble sentiments of humanism and peace. He informed that the process of relief and rehabilitation is being revamped so that succor is provided speedily to needy.

Senior Trustee of Kendra, Hridey Nath Pandita underlined the multifarious activities of Kendra. He hoped that under Modi-Shah duo, the time is not far when the displaced community will be rehabilitated back in their homeland.

On the occasion, Sharda Puraskar was conferred to Ishwar Ashram Trust, Ishbor Gupt Ganga, Srinagar for its concerted and historical efforts in promoting and preserving the great non-dualist Kashmir Shaiva philosophy.

Two books, one titled Sharda Gyan Arjan-2019 compiled by Vidyarthi Vibhag (Students ‘wing) of Kendra while another titled ‘Some Places of Religious Heritage in Kashmir’ compiled by content generation team of the Kendra were released on the occasion.

Students of the community, who had cracked KAS exams this year, namely Amrita Bhan and Sachin Bali were also felicitated on the occasion. Earlier, General Secretary of the Kendra, Dwarika Nath Raina welcomed the guests.

The Women wing of the Yoga class presented soul-stirring Bhajan on the occasion. The compiler of Sharda Sahastranam, Swami Sacchcidanand Puri also graced the function.

The proceedings of the programme were conducted by social activist, Maharaj Krishan Bhat. On the occasion, annual Sharda Yagya was also performed and after Puran Aahuti, Prasad was distributed among participants.