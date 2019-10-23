Non- Gazzetted Accounts employees reiterate demands

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Non- Gazzetted J&K Accounts Employees Association discussed various issues related to Non- Gazzetted accounts personnel during a meeting held here on Tuesday.

The association demanded immediate release of PSC notification for Departmental Exam Part-I besides declaring result of ACC and Part-II. They also sought holding departmental exam on regular intervals, providing SRO-160 benefits, implementation of SRO-272, change of designation of Accounts Assistant to Accountant, Accountant to Senior Accountant at par with Central Govt, declaring AAOs as Gazzetted and repatriation of Corporation employees from Accounts Department.

The association further appealed to higher-ups to personally intervene into the matter for resolving the issues of Non-Gazzetted Accounts Employees at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Kulwant Singh Sambyal, S K S Khalsa, Prem Thappa, Rampal Sandhu, Anil Sharma, Narinder Salthia, Kulvinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Vijay Gupta, Ashwani Sharma, Balwan Singh and Sham Sharma.