Non-Gazetted Police Pensioners Welfare Forum protest against discrimination with J&K retired Police Pensioners in pay anomaly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Simple eye test may help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease
Shooting ‘Sooryavanshi’ in Bangkok extra special: Akshay Kumar
Charlize Theron to be honoured with 2019 American Cinematheque award
Actor-singer Ruma Guha Thakurta no more
Children worst sufferer of smoking: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper