Non-gazetted police pensioners hold protest

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Non-Gazetted Police Pensioners’ Welfare Forum on Wednesday held a protest here to press the government to fulfill their long pending demand regarding pay anomaly.

A large number of retired non-gazetted police personnel under the leadership Ajit Singh assembled at Exhibition Ground near Press Club and raised slogans against the government for ignoring their demand regarding pay anomalies.

Addressing the protesters, Ajit Singh said that government is giving effect of its Order No 229-F of 2014 dated October 7, 2014 regarding pay anomaly, from the date of order though the effect should be given from the year 1996 when Fifth Pay Commission was implemented throughout the State leaving only Police Department.

He criticised the government and the Police Department for ignoring the just and genuine demand of the police pensioners, stating that since the forum launched their struggle to get their rights, government is constituting committee after committee but doing nothing to redress the issue.

Singh said that first pay anomaly committee was formed in the year 2009, another was constituted on September 2011 and the third one was formed on April 2016. He said that the forum wants that like previous two committees, the third one should not be time killing.

“As such we want to know the time frame because the issue is lingering on for the last 20 years”, he added. He demanded time bound grade should be given in Armed and IRP like police and election special pay like others. He appealed to the Governor for early removal of long pending discrimination in the pay anomaly.