JAMMU: Railway Magistrate Jammu Yahaya Firdous on Friday issued non-bailable warrant against SHO Kanachak Neeraj Choudhary.

While issuing non-bailable warrant, Railway Magistrate Jammu Yahaya Firdous took serious note over the functioning of SHO and observed that it can be imagined from the absence of the SHO that SHO has absolutely no regards for the court orders and this court would not hesitate in making the observation that such absence of SHO indicates lack of accountability and supervision from Superior officers, monitoring executions and Court cases. It was also observed that Neeraj Choudhary has not bothered either to appear in person in the court as was required or to intimate the prosecution regarding his absence. This court is constrained to make these observations and bring into the notice of SSP Jammu and IGP Jammu so that they are made aware of working of their subordinates.

Railway Magistrate Jammu Yahaya Firdous observed that this complaint which has been presented on July 4, 2016 wherein summon was issued upon which SHO Police Station Kanachak reported that while executing the summon the family members of the accused and the concerned Sarpanch namely Gopal Dass made a statement that the accused has left his house, this court was satisfied that the arrest of the accused in near future is very bleak, as such, the court observed that this is a fit case for initiation of proceedings under 512 Cr.PC. The court before initiating the proceedings under Section 512 Cr.PC directed SHO Police Station Kanachak on May 10, 2018 to appear before this court for recording his statement in support of the execution of the summon. The summon was also issued against SHO who was also intimated by the prosecution to appear before this court but he did not appeared and thereafter this court vide order dated June 7, 2018 issued a bailable warrant amounting to Rs. 10,000 with the direction to SSP Jammu to ensure that warrant is executed.

Court further observed that Prosecuting Officer has returned the warrant after obtaining the personal bonds of SHO Kanachak Neeraj Choudhary but unfortunate to observe that despite furnishing bail bond, SHO has chosen to remain absent.

Upon this, Railway Magistrate Jammu Yahaya Firdous issued non-bailable warrant against the SHO with the direction to SSP Jammu to ensure that warrant is executed under his personal supervision failing which SSP Jammu shall remain personally present.