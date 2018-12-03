Nomination on fake DoB rejected, protest erupts

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI A protest was held in Rajnagar area of Budhal tehsil of Rajouri district on Monday evening.

A sudden protest was started when the supporters of contesting Sarpanch candidate of Panchyat Upper Rajnagar in Budhal, Nasreen Akhter, wife of Arshad Hussain, resident of Rajnagar assembled at polling station in High School Gabber.

The protestors were demanding the revocation of an order issued by Chief Electoral Officer which rejected the candidature of the contesting candidate for Sarpanch elections, which are scheduled to be held tomorrow.

As per reports, the candidate has produced a fake certificate of her Date of Birth (DoB) at the time when she filed her nomination. But on receiving some complaint in this regards her nomination was rejected today, the sources added.

The protester were demanding that there should be no polling on the said polling station tomorrow.

After receiving the information, the SHO Budhal alongwith force reached the spot and pacified the protestors and informed them that the higher authorities concerned would take further decision till tomorrow morning.