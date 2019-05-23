Nomenclature of High Court staff revised

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir High Court (JKHC) on Wednesday revised nomenclature of the High Court staff.

“On the basis of the recommendations of the Committee for High Court Staff as approved by the Chief Justice, the nomenclature of certain categories of High Court Staff is revised,” reads the order issued by Sanjay Dhar, Registrar General, JKHC.

According to order, the nomenclature of Secretary (Special Scale) has been revised as Additional Registrar-cum-Secretary; Secretary (Selection Grade)/Joint Registrar as Joint Registrar-cum- Secretary; Bench Secretary (Special Scale) as Additional Registrar-cum- Bench Secretary; Bench Secretary (Selection Grade) as Joint Registrar-cum-Bench Secretary; Deputy Registrar (Special Scale) as Additional Registrar (Administration); and Deputy Registrar (Selection Grade)/Joint Registrar has been revised as Joint Registrar (Administration).

“The officers shall continue to discharge all duties and tasks being carried out by them at present as also those duties and tasks as may be assigned to them in the future,” the order further added.