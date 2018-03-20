Nomad siblings die in Bhatindi kiosk fire

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A mysterious fire broke out in a kiosk in Bhatindi area on Monday evening in which two siblings suffered critical burn injuries and later succumbed at Government Medical College and Hospital.

“As per family, fire broke out inside the mud house (kiosk) in the evening which spread wildly,” police said, adding that two minor children, identified as Mohammad Ishtiaq (5) and Mohammad Ifaq (3), sons of Mohammad Jaleel suffered serious burn injuries and were rushed to the hospital where they succumbed.

They said that the nomad family was resident of Kishtwar district but were temporarily putting up in Jammu. A case has been registered and investigation started, police added.