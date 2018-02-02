Noisy scenes in Assembly after BJP MLA alleges ‘Azadi’ slogans raised in presence of NC MLA

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

Jammu: Noisy scenes and verbal duels were witnessed in the Assembly when a senior BJP leader raised the issue of ‘Azadi’ slogans being raised allegedly in the presence of a National Conference law maker in Poonch district.

The NC legislator immediately hit back saying people from the border districts were real nationalists.

During the debate in the House, state BJP Chief Sat Sharma raised the issue and handed over a video clip of the alleged incident to J&K Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta.

He claimed that Azadi slogans were reportedly raised by some persons recently in the presence of NC MLA Javed Rana in Mendhar constituency.

Sharma sought an apology from the NC MLA.

The claim was rebutted by MLA Rana as several other NC members protested. Rana said the residents of border areas were real nationalists and braved bullets and ceasefire violations regularly. Hitting back at the BJP leader, he said the people from Rajouri and Poonch participated in every national programme but there were forces trying to create communal wedge and disturb peace and harmony in the state. He was supported by another NC MLA Devender Rana, who claimed that the BJP had let down the people of J&K, who voted them to power to get their aspirations fulfilled”. NC legislator Altaf Kaloo said people of the state wanted ‘Azadi’ from the BJP. BJP members also rose on their feet, triggering verbal duels and noisy scenes.