Nodal Officer appointed for identifying unused government buildings

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday nominated a Nodal Officer from Public Works (R&B) Department to identify vacant/unused Government buildings.

“Rajnish Kumar, Additional Secretary, Public works (R&B) Department is hereby nominated as Nodal Officer of Public Works (R&B) Department to coordinate with Finance Department with regard to identification of vacant/ unused Government buildings of various departments in J&K,” reads the order issued by Khurshid Ahmed, Commissioner/ Secretary, Public Works(R&B) Department.