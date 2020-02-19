Nodal Officer appointed for identifying unused government buildings

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Tuesday nominated a Nodal Officer from Public Works (R&B) Department to identify vacant/unused Government buildings. “Rajnish Kumar, Additional Secretary, Public works (R&B) Department is hereby nominated as Nodal Officer of Public Works (R&B) Department to coordinate with Finance Department with regard to identification of vacant/ unused Government buildings of various departments in J&K,” reads the order issued by Khurshid Ahmed, Commissioner/ Secretary, Public Works(R&B) Department.
