Nobody can stop J&K from becoming Int’l educational hub: Sodhi

JAMMU: Chairman, All J&K Intellectual Civil Society, New Delhi S.S. Sodhi, on Wednesday stated that with the better connectivity of Jammu and Kashmir in all the fields including internet services, introduction of GPS system and global information and technology, nobody can stop J&K from becoming international educational hub, besides leading in other fields for the betterment and progress of the people of the State, particularly students of the State.

He said, there is no reason that Jammu and Kashmir will be left behind any other state of India for getting global education.

Sodhi also stated that the private educational institutions have made their mark in getting students involved in the concept of higher studies not only at national but also at International level.

He discussed this matter with all the members of the society, prominent citizens, educationists and intellectuals and decided to request State Government to invite private entrepreneurs having good reputation and renowned educational societies for setting up private schools, colleges and universities, private sports clubs, reputed hospitals and student hostels, etc. under one roof for the benefits of students community, as it is urgent need of the present times and students from J&K State have suffered a lot due to absence of the above facilities, in terrorism and natural calamities. In view of the above all the members of the J&K Intellectual Civil Society, New Delhi requested State Government to take all necessary steps in the matter as requested above, besides allotment of land for establishment of the above mentioned institutions, as this will go a long way to benefit the people of the State, particularly the young generation and provide jobs to them.

Such steps will help the students not only for earning their livelihood but will also help contain terrorism.

He further added that time is not far when the awareness in respect of the above will reach among the people living in rural areas and Jammu and Kashmir state will shine not only in India but also at International level.