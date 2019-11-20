Noah Hawley to direct ‘Star Trek 4’ for Paramount

Los Angeles: Paramount’s “Star Trek 4” is finally moving forward with “Fargo” creator Noah Hawley coming on board as director.

The future of the fourth installment was thrown into uncertainty after the talks between actor Chris Hemsworth and the studio broke down. Paramount wanted the “Avengers: Endgame” star to reprise his role of George Kirk in the new movie.

The film, however, is now back on track. The core cast of Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban and Zoe Saldana are all expected to return for the film, reported Variety.

Hawley, who recently made his feature directorial debut with Natalie Portman-starrer “Lucy in the Sky”, will also produce the project through his banner 26 Keys.

Filmmaker JJ Abrams, who kickstarted the franchise with 2009 “Star Trek”, will produce through his Bad Robot production house.

Besides “Star Trek 4”, Paramount is also in talks with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino for another film which will be written by Mark L. Smith. (PTI)