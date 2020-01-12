‘No water in SC/ST Colony for past 3 months’

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: BDC Chairman Block Seri Neena Sharma during a meeting said that there was no piped water supply in the SC/ST Mohalla Gider Galian, in Seri Block for the last three months. She further said that villagers in Pujari Mohalla, Traat and Dukhari are drawing water from natural source located at a distant place.

She urged the PHE Department to look into the problem and ensure that the villagers are provided drinking water at the earliest. Prominent among those present on the occasion include Sarpanch Kulwant Singh, Panch Naseeb Singh, Suresh Chander, Babu Ram and others.