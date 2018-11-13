No urgency in AJL’s plea challenging Centre’s order ending National Herald building lease: HC

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday said there is no urgency in the plea of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), publisher of the National Herald newspaper, against the Centre’s order asking it to vacate its premises here.

Justice Sunil Gaur said it will hear the AJL’s plea on November 15.

The publisher had approached the high court on Monday challenging the October 30 order of the Urban Development Ministry, ending its 56-year-old lease and asking it to vacate the premises in the press enclave at ITO here.