No to plastic

Dear Editor,

‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ was the theme of this year’s World Environment Day. However, to beat this plastic monster seems to be a tough task. There was a time when this country knew how to live in conformity with nature and that too without plastic. Jholas (cloth bags), wooden toys, clay and metal utensils were used by people then.

But today, plastic has become Sarvyapak. From toys to lunch boxes, to cosmetic products to furniture, plastic comes with, and in, every product. The government should put a complete ban on the production of polythene. It should establish kiosks where customers can deposit used plastic packings.

Shaneel Rana,

Via-e-mail.