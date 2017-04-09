No third-party

India has made its stand very clear to United States of America as far as Kashmir issue with Pakistan is concerned terming it as a bilateral one and rejected the option of any trilateral party mediation. India’s refusal came after the US suggested it may “find its place” in efforts to de-escalate India-Pakistan tensions. India has been calling Pakistan to stop export of terrorism and any bilateral redressal of the issues would take place in an environment free of terror and violence. Terrorism emanating from Pakistan is the single biggest threat to peace and stability in the region and India expects international community and organisations to enforce international mechanisms and mandates to check the spreading menace. US envoy to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, had earlier said the US is concerned about the state of India-Pakistan relations and President Donald Trump himself may get involved in a peace process between the two South Asian antagonists. This administration is concerned about the relationship between India and Pakistan and very much wants to see how we de-escalate any sort of conflict going forward, Haley, who holds a cabinet rank in the Trump administration, said. During his campaign in 2016, Trump had offered to mediate between India and Pakistan, but was careful to add that it was only if the two nations wanted him to. India has opposed external involvement in bilateral issues with Pakistan, especially in the long-pending Kashmir dispute. Primarily because India and Pakistan both possess nuclear weapons, the United States had a stake in resolving the Kashmir problem even before the 1998 nuclear tests. However, it has never been prepared to take the risk or spend the political capital necessary to do so, and no blueprints of a solution have emerged from successive US administrations. The Bush administration pursued the traditional American position that India and Pakistan need to resolve the issue through bilateral negotiations-as suggested by the 1972 Simla Accord, which followed the 1971 war, and the 1999 Lahore process, the most recent effort to normalise relations between the two countries-and that the United States will not mediate a dialogue between the two neighbours.