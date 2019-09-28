No talks with Pak unless it acts against terrorism: Meghwal

Abu Road (Raj): Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said there cannot be any talks with Pakistan unless it acts against terrorism.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also clarified this, that talks with the neighbouring country can be held only when it takes action against terrorists, he said.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a global spiritual meet here, the MoS for parliamentary affairs said world peace is a requirement of the modern era.
“It is needed that you unite the world and I believe that India is going to take the lead in establishing world peace,” he said. (PTI)
