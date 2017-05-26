No talks with separatists, at least for now: Defence Minister

AGENCY

New Delhi: Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday ruled out any talks with the separatists in Jammu and Kashmir, at least for now.

“In this current atmosphere of violence, we will not hold talks with separatists who are instigating violence. Not for now,” he told a TV channel.

Jaitley said the government will definitely talk to the people of Kashmir and would like to address their grievances.

Asked if this included Hurriyat, he said, “I am not saying that.”

Jaitley also said the NDA government would neither compromise with separatists nor with terrorists.

“As per as my views are concerned or of the government we will not compromise with the separatists. We will not compromise with terrorists. But as far as the average people of Jammu and Kashmir are concerned we want them to be on our side because they are also suffering from terrorism and violence,” Jaitley said.

“They must realise that their day-to-day life is disrupted by these kinds of elements,” he said.

Jaitley also defended Major Leetul Gogoi, who was involved in tying up a Kashmiri man to an army jeep in Budgam as a shield against stone pelters. Gogoi has been awarded the Army Chief’s Commendation Card for sustained efforts in counter insurgency operations. “To deal with a situation of this kind (stone pelting), subsequent political or media reactions can’t determine the military strategy. That has to be decided by the officer on the spot. If we are going to cripple our military officers in deciding as to what kind of strategy they must adopt at a given moment then I think we are playing with national security,” Jaitley said.

Defending Gogoi, Jaitley said the officer had the responsibility to save the lives of Election Commission officials and Indo-Tibetan Border Police officials as well as the crowd that had gathered.

“Now this officer uses his common sense at that stage and he manages to escape. How should a military officer deal with a situation of this kind? It was his duty to rescue the Election Commission officials and the ITBP,” Jaitley said.

“Should he have fired at the crowd? Was that a preferred option? Should he have created a stampede? Was that a preferred option? He used his discretion in the larger national interest in order to defuse the situation without causing any loss of life and property,” he said.

“I don’t think the officer really can be faulted for that. The other options would have been far worse,” he added.

Army Chief meets Jaitley, briefs him on situation in Kashmir

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat met Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and briefed him about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday .

The meeting came a day after Jaitley said Army officers were free to take decisions in a “war-like” zone, in comments which appeared to justify Major Leetul Gogoi’s action of tying a man to a jeep in Kashmir as a human shield to deter stone- pelting protesters. Sources said it was a “routine” meeting during which Gen Rawat apprised Jaitley of the security situation in the troubled state besides discussing some other issues. “Well, military solutions are to be provided by military officers. How a situation is to be dealt with when you are in a war-like zone. We should allow our army officers to take a decision. “They don’t have to consult members of Parliament as to what they should do under such circumstances,” Jaitley had said yesterday, amid the raging controversy over Gogoi’s action as well as the Army chief’s commendation card to him. The Army’s decision to honour Gogoi which, according to it, was for his “sustained efforts” in counter-insurgency operations, has come in for criticism from some quarters.

The meeting also came two days after Indian Army said it launched “punitive fire assaults” on Pakistani positions across the Line of Control, inflicting “some damage”.

It had on Tuesday also released a video of the military action which showed some structures in a forested area crumbling in a heap under the impact of repeated shelling by the Indian Army.