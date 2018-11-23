Share Share 0 Share 0

No doubt centre has identified land for settlement of Kashmiri Pandits in Valley, the experiment of resettling the displaced community has not gone well. Forced to move out after the outbreak of militancy in the Kashmir Valley in late 80s today the community finds the settlements made for them have not given the much wanted relief they were looking for. Today the demography stands changed in Kashmir as well as in Jammu and the hostilities between the majority Muslims and minority Hindus (Pandits) continue with later becoming an easy target to express anti-India sentiments. With such a vitiated atmosphere prevailing in Kashmir Valley, how far the Centre’s new plan to rehabilitate them would bring the required dividends is to be seen. At least three sites have been identified by the State Government for setting up colonies for the displaced Pandits. Though Centre has advised the State Government to finalise the land as early as possible the stumbling block is that most of the land identified is being held by private owners. In September 2014, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had written a letter to the then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for allocation of “suitable” land for creating dwelling units for displaced Kashmiri Pandit families under the government’s plan to implement rehabilitation scheme for the migrants. Singh had at time suggested that the land may be identified near the places from where they migrated and also advised that this should be done in such a manner that there was adequate security in and around the area. There are about 62,000 registered Kashmiri Pandit families in the country, who migrated from the Valley due to the onset of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir in the early 1990s. Actually no political party wants a Pandits-only cluster – and with good reason. A purely Hindu enclave in a largely Muslim Valley is like an open invitation to Jihadis for targeting it while reducing the Pandits to a ghetto-like existence estranged from their old neighbours. It is not worth returning to a communally-polarised Kashmir. The purpose of the Pandits’ return should, apart from doing them justice, be to make the Valley secular again. This can’t happen without the Pandits.