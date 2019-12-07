‘No Space for Opposition’ in BJP’s model of democracy: Cong

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Congress has charged the Govt of suppressing all opposition voices through use of police authority to crush all sorts of genuine dissent, even in Jammu.

JKPCC Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma has said that BJP’s philosophy of democracy is based on ‘No Space to Opposition’. It had already given slogan of Congress-mukt Bharat whereas it has been attempting to crush all opposition forces. All those against BJP are dubbed as threat to peace and against the national interests and detained.

Criticising the authoritarian approach of the administration at the behest of Centre, Congress has taken strong exception to the vindictive attitude towards opposition in all matters like withdrawing security cover and leaving no scope or space to play their democratic duties or rights towards people.

Sharma asked the Govt to tolerate the genuine opposition voices and rather facilitate all sorts of political activities to allow democracy to flourish of which dissent is the fundamental essence. He also sought immediate release of all opposition leaders and workers detained yesterday without any justification simply for appealing people to respond to their call for Bandh.