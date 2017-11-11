No shortage of arms, ammunition: Army Chief

Agency

Varanasi: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday said there was no shortage of arms and ammunition to the forces and they are fully prepared to give befitting reply to enemies.

The army chief, who was here to attend the bicentenary celebrations of the 9 Gorkha Rifles at 39 Gorkha Training Centre, also assured the nation that the borders are fully secured.

“The Army is fully prepared to deal with our enemies and give them befitting reply,” he told mediapersons.

“There is no shortage of arms and ammunition with the army and the need of the hour was to continuously upgrade to latest technology. And the Army was getting itself equipped with the modern weapons,” he added.

Gen Rawat arrived here with his family yesterday to attend the two-day bicentenary celebrations from November 9 to 11.

An official press statement said that the Gen Rawat took part in the event also in the capacity of the president of the Gorkha Brigade.

A galaxy of senior officers, both serving and retired, and 500 veterans, many of whom came from far-flung areas in Nepal, attended the event along with their families.

Gen Rawat also laid wreath at the war memorial to pay homage to the martyrs of the regiment and released the First Day Cover to mark the occasion, the statement added.